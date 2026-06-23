Uzbek fans organize major football celebration in Houston (video)

·3·Sport
Uzbek fans organize major football celebration in Houston (video)

Today, a series of exciting matches will take place as part of the World Cup group stage. One of the biggest and most anticipated clashes for Uzbek fans is the match between the Uzbekistan and Portugal national teams.

The historic encounter begins at 22:00 Tashkent time. The Uzbekistan national team will take the field seeking a worthy result against Portugal, one of the tournament favorites with a star-studded squad.

Uzbek football enthusiasts currently in the USA gathered at a "Fan Fest" event in Houston ahead of the match.

Images from the event show hundreds of fans in national team jerseys, doppi, and traditional headwear in a festive mood. Uzbekistan flags were flown high as fans sang songs and chanted slogans together.

Accompanied by the sounds of drums and karnay horns, the event turned into a true football celebration. Those gathered raised their hands, supporting the national team and shouting wishes for victory.

The host inspired the crowd, shouting, "Only victory is fitting for my beloved Uzbekistan!" His words were echoed loudly by hundreds of compatriots in the square.

Many among the fans were wrapped in the Uzbekistan flag or wore national doppi and white caps. Some participants waved flags while others captured the historic moments on their phones.

The high spirits in the video demonstrated that regardless of where they are in the world, Uzbeks support the national team as one.

Social media users also warmly received the fans' performance. Many comments wished Uzbekistan victory and expressed their support for the national team from other countries.

The clash against Portugal is of great importance for our national team. Although the opponent is rich in world football stars, Uzbek fans expect courageous football and a positive result from the "White Wolves".

The songs, slogans, and national flags at the Houston "Fan Fest" became a symbol of massive support sent to the Uzbekistan national team from across the ocean.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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