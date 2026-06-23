Real Madrid Aim to Strengthen Defense: Jose Mourinho Eyes Arsenal Star

Continuing their activity in the summer transfer window, Spain's Real Madrid have sent an official request for the transfer of Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie. Madrid's newly appointed head coach Jose Mourinho aims to further strengthen the squad ahead of his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, specifically seeking a versatile defender proficient with the left foot. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Although the Royal Club has already secured the free transfer of Ibrahima Konate, they intend to increase competition in the defensive line. According to ESPN, Mourinho needs a player with a tactical profile capable of performing reliably both in the center and on the flank. 24-year-old Ecuador international Piero Hincapie is seen as the ideal candidate meeting these requirements.

However, completing this transfer will not be easy. Hincapie moved from Bayer Leverkusen to the London side last summer. Arsenal, considered the current Premier League champions, value their player highly, as he played a key role in Mikel Arteta's team's journey toward the title and the Champions League final.

Madrid's transfer strategy and alternative options

Real Madrid's management is forced to maintain financial balance before making new signings. Following David Alaba's departure, there are currently five center-backs in the squad. Therefore, club officials are ready to consider offers for Raul Asencio to make room for a new player.

If an agreement with Arsenal over Hincapie's transfer is not reached, the Madrid club has prepared backup options. Manchester City defender Ruben Dias remains a very attractive option for the technical staff, but his excessive transfer valuation may hinder the deal. Inter's Alessandro Bastoni is also on Madrid's radar.

Interest in Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck has decreased significantly following a serious injury he sustained in a match with Ivory Coast. According to Goal.com, Real Madrid have already completed major transfers such as Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Denzel Dumfries, meaning they must immediately sell some reserve players to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

Currently, Piero Hincapie is focusing his attention on international matches with the Ecuador national team. His club future and the possibility of a move to Madrid will become clear after the tournament concludes and before pre-season training begins.