England's Tottenham club has contacted Madrid's Real Madrid regarding the transfer of talented Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono . The 18-year-old player is currently not in the plans of the Madrid club's head coach, and negotiations regarding his future have intensified. This was reported by Goal.com news source.

According to the sports publication, Real Madrid management is ready to send Mastantuono to another team on loan next season. The London club is one of the main contenders in the race for the player, who is recognized as one of South America's most promising youngsters. The Madrid side wants the young talent to gain regular first-team playing time.

Competition Among European Giants

Interest in Mastantuono is not limited to England. According to reports, a total of nine clubs are looking to add this playmaker to their ranks. Among them are Italy'sand, Portugal'sand. Additionally,and the player's former teamare also closely monitoring the situation.

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi aims to increase the team's creative potential. However, the presence of strong creative players in the London squad such as James Maddison, Xavi Simons and Dejan Kulusevski could make it difficult to guarantee regular playing time for Mastantuono.

London's Transfer Strategy

Although Mastantuono's technical abilities are highly rated, many experts emphasize that forit is currently more important to strengthen other positions. The club has already attracted players likeandto reinforce the defensive line. Now, the team's main focus is expected to shift to the center of the attack.

Fans and experts say the team needs an experienced goalscorer and wingers to help in the fight for a Champions League spot. Thus, the transfer of an unproven young playmaker may seem more like a luxury than a necessity. Nevertheless, Tottenham have not given up on their intention to invest in the future.