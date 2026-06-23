Tottenham Start Negotiations with Real Madrid Over Young Talent

·86·Sport
Tottenham Start Negotiations with Real Madrid Over Young Talent

England's Tottenham club has contacted Madrid's Real Madrid regarding the transfer of talented Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono . The 18-year-old player is currently not in the plans of the Madrid club's head coach, and negotiations regarding his future have intensified. This was reported by Goal.com news source.

According to the sports publication, Real Madrid management is ready to send Mastantuono to another team on loan next season. The London club is one of the main contenders in the race for the player, who is recognized as one of South America's most promising youngsters. The Madrid side wants the young talent to gain regular first-team playing time.

Competition Among European Giants

Interest in Mastantuono is not limited to England. According to reports, a total of nine clubs are looking to add this playmaker to their ranks. Among them are Italy's Inter and Juventus, Portugal's Porto, Benfica and Sporting . Additionally, Villarreal, Rennes and the player's former team River Plate are also closely monitoring the situation.

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi aims to increase the team's creative potential. However, the presence of strong creative players in the London squad such as James Maddison, Xavi Simons and Dejan Kulusevski could make it difficult to guarantee regular playing time for Mastantuono.

London's Transfer Strategy

Although Mastantuono's technical abilities are highly rated, many experts emphasize that for Tottenham it is currently more important to strengthen other positions. The club has already attracted players like Jan Paul van Hecke and Andy Robertson to reinforce the defensive line. Now, the team's main focus is expected to shift to the center of the attack.

Fans and experts say the team needs an experienced goalscorer and wingers to help in the fight for a Champions League spot. Thus, the transfer of an unproven young playmaker may seem more like a luxury than a necessity. Nevertheless, Tottenham have not given up on their intention to invest in the future.

Real MadridTottenhamTransferFootballFranco Mastantuono
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Cristiano Ronaldo sets historic record: First player to score in six World CupsCristiano Ronaldo sets historic record: First player to score in six World CupsToday, 22:53Kevin De Bruyne concerned over Belgium's strugglesKevin De Bruyne concerned over Belgium's strugglesToday, 22:36Luis Suarez on Lionel Messi: "Words Fail to Describe Him"Luis Suarez on Lionel Messi: "Words Fail to Describe Him"Today, 22:36Uzbekistan vs Portugal Live Text CommentaryUzbekistan vs Portugal Live Text CommentaryToday, 22:30Otabek Umarov and Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva Support National TeamOtabek Umarov and Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva Support National TeamToday, 22:26John Terry Disappointed with Chelsea Board: Why Was the Legendary Captain Overlooked?John Terry Disappointed with Chelsea Board: Why Was the Legendary Captain Overlooked?Today, 22:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team