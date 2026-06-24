Player Ratings After Uzbekistan vs Portugal Match

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Player Ratings After Uzbekistan vs Portugal Match

The Uzbekistan national team took the field against Portugal in the second round of the World Cup group stage. After the match, Flashscore rated the players' performances.

The highest rating for Uzbekistan was given to Eldor Shomurodov. The national team captain received a 6.9. Azizbek Mozgovoy, who came on as a substitute in the second half, recorded the second-best result in the team with 6.7.

Player ratings:

• Eldor Shomurodov — 6.9
• Azizbek Mozgovoy — 6.7
• Xojiakbar Alijonov — 6.5
• Abduqodir Husanov — 6.4
• Abbosbek Fayzullayev — 6.2
• Igor Sergeyev — 6.2
• Bobur Karimov — 6.1
• Azizbek G‘aniyev — 6.0
• Odiljon Hamrobekov — 6.0
• Sherzod Nasrullayev — 6.0
• Rustam Ashurmatov — 5.9
• Otabek Shukurov — 5.6
• Alisher Abdullayev — 5.6
• Abduvohid Ne’matov — 5.4

Among the players in the starting lineup, Abduqodir Husanov received the highest rating after Shomurodov. Goalkeeper Abduvohid Ne’matov received the lowest score in the team, 5.4.

UzbekistanPortugalEldor ShomurodovAbduqodir HusanovAzizbek Mozgovoy
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