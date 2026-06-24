Chelsea Sets Price for Enzo Fernandez: Real Madrid Preparing for Transfer

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Chelsea Sets Price for Enzo Fernandez: Real Madrid Preparing for Transfer

Chelsea have reached a firm decision regarding their central midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Amidst growing interest in the Argentine World Cup winner, the "Blues" have set an astronomical price for the player. This move is seen not only as a way to protect the club's financial interests but also as a desire not to easily let go of a key squad member. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to information shared by The Athletic, Chelsea management is unwilling to sell Enzo Fernandez for less than £120 million (approximately $158 million). The Londoners aim to fully recover their investment, considering they purchased the player for a record sum. Furthermore, the player's long-term contract running until 2032 provides Chelsea with significant leverage in negotiations.

Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid's New Strategy

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho is currently busy fundamentally reforming the squad. The Portuguese specialist is focusing on assembling established, victory-ready stars rather than developing young talents. Enzo Fernandez is expected to be one of the central figures in Mourinho's new project.

Reports indicate that in a secret meeting held in Madrid, Jose Mourinho discussed transfer plans with club officials and renowned agent Jorge Mendes. It is said that the coach has been given broad powers in shaping the squad, which is unusual for Real Madrid. Mourinho has already managed to attract candidates such as Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, and Bernardo Silva to the team.

It is also said that Enzo Fernandez himself is not opposed to moving to the Spanish capital. The Argentine footballer may not be fully showcasing his potential at Chelsea, but his brilliant performance in the World Cup and his vision on the pitch have sparked great interest in Mourinho. If the transfer occurs, it would become one of the most expensive purchases in the history of the Madrid club.

The transfer of Bernardo Silva from Manchester City has significantly strengthened Madrid's midfield. Now, the Portuguese coach aims to add Enzo Fernandez to this system to restore hegemony in European football. Chelsea's £120 million demand will be a serious test for Real Madrid, but the "Royal Club's" financial capabilities are sufficient to execute such deals.

Real MadridChelseaEnzo FernandezJose MourinhoFootball Transfers
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