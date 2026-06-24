Roberto Martinez: Very pleased with the result

Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez shared his thoughts following a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan in the second match of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Portugal had drawn 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the opening match. Martinez noted that the unexpected result had a positive impact on the team's approach to the next game.

«We saw the reaction in the dressing room today. Sometimes situations like the first game are necessary to move forward in the tournament», the Portuguese specialist told the official FIFA website.

The head coach noted that his team took the field against Uzbekistan appearing more mature, disciplined, and highly motivated.

«We saw a team with the same discipline and mood, but more mature, because this was no longer the first game. I am very pleased with the result», Martinez emphasized.

Portugal took control from the opening minutes, scoring three goals against Uzbekistan in the first half. Continuing the pressure after the break, the Europeans secured a convincing 5-0 win.

Following this result, Portugal has accumulated four points from two matches, leading their group.

Roberto Martinez's men will now prepare for the final match of the group stage. The team aims to achieve another positive result to secure a place in the knockout stage.