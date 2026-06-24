Colombia defeat DR Congo with a single goal

The Colombia national team defeated the Democratic Republic of the Congo 1-0 in Group K of the 2026 World Cup. The only goal of the match was scored by D. M. Mejia in the 76th minute.

Colombia held a significant advantage throughout the game. The team recorded 20 shots on goal, nine of which were on target. The DR Congo players had eight shots, with three on target.

Colombia also led in ball possession, controlling the ball for 66% of the match, while DR Congo had 34%. Colombia completed 506 passes with 88% accuracy, whereas DR Congo made 281 passes with 77% accuracy.

DR Congo committed 17 fouls, while the Colombia players committed 12. Colombia led 2-1 in yellow cards. No red cards were shown during the match.

Colombia were caught offside nine times, while DR Congo had none. Colombia also led 5-4 in corner kicks.