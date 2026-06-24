The Portugal national team secured a convincing 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This match drew the football world's attention not only for the large scoreline but also for a new record set by team captain Cristiano Ronaldo. After long-awaited goals, the Portuguese leader once again proved his high-level skill. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who opened the scoring in the 6th minute, managed to score a brace before halftime. With these goals, he became the first player in men's football history to score in six different World Cups. Following a goalless draw against DR Congo in the previous match, the captain's efficiency was of utmost importance for the team.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes noted in a post-match interview that the captain's goals improved the team's morale. According to Fernandes, despite the criticism surrounding Ronaldo, he remains the team's primary attacking weapon. Bruno contributed to the victory by providing the assist for the third goal.

The captain's return and a new record

"Our captain scoring was very important for us. He is our most reliable player in attack and we are all happy with his success," Fernandes emphasized. In his view, Ronaldo's movement on the pitch gives his teammates additional confidence. According to Goal.com, this victory significantly strengthened Portugal's position in the tournament standings.

Bruno Fernandes noted that the team's interests take precedence over his personal statistics. The midfielder, who set a record with 21 assists in the Premier League last season, is ready to show similar efficiency for the national team. He believes his goals are yet to come and that he will help his team at the necessary moment.

Portugal dominated the match against the Uzbekistan national team. In a game with five unanswered goals, the home side demonstrated their level. This result was an important step for Portugal in the group stage and served to silence the critics.

Finally, Bruno Fernandes said that every goal and assist holds high value in prestigious tournaments like the World Cup. The Portugal national team will now prepare for the next matches in high spirits, while Cristiano Ronaldo continues his legendary journey, responding to criticism with results on the pitch.