Details of the Clash Between Carlos Queiroz and Jude Bellingham

The intense battle between England and Ghana (0:0) in the second round of the World Cup was remembered by fans not only for the struggle on the pitch, but also for the real "fire" that broke out near the bench.

The Portuguese head coach of the Ghana national team Carlos Queiroz the English star Jude Bellingham spoke about the sharp confrontation that occurred at the end of the match.

How did the conflict start?

It all began at the end of the second half, following a very rough challenge by Jude Bellingham against Ghana defender Jeremy Opoku. Carlos Queiroz, standing on the touchline, expressed his objection and reprimanded the English player. This caused the young star to lose his temper.

The coach explained the situation as follows:

«He used offensive words and showed the wrong attitude. That is why this incident started. I wanted to tell him to calm down after the tackle. He could have received a second yellow or even a straight red card for this action, as he deliberately kicked my player's leg».

«Football is a game for the brave!»

The experienced specialist noted that he does not view this situation as a great tragedy, as emotions always boil over on the pitch. However, the words used by Bellingham crossed a line.

«It was simply an emotional state. He said a word that should not be in the book of life at all. This could have escalated the situation further. But as professionals, we stopped ourselves immediately. Football is not for those who dance in tuxedos, but for brave people», said Queiroz.

Group situation: A "do-or-die" battle ahead

Following this combative draw, the group situation has become very interesting. The final round 3 matches will take place on June 28, where we will witness a real fight for a playoff spot.