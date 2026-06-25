Details of the Clash Between Carlos Queiroz and Jude Bellingham

·64·Sport
Details of the Clash Between Carlos Queiroz and Jude Bellingham

The intense battle between England and Ghana (0:0) in the second round of the World Cup was remembered by fans not only for the struggle on the pitch, but also for the real "fire" that broke out near the bench.

The Portuguese head coach of the Ghana national team Carlos Queiroz the English star Jude Bellingham spoke about the sharp confrontation that occurred at the end of the match.

How did the conflict start?

It all began at the end of the second half, following a very rough challenge by Jude Bellingham against Ghana defender Jeremy Opoku. Carlos Queiroz, standing on the touchline, expressed his objection and reprimanded the English player. This caused the young star to lose his temper.

The coach explained the situation as follows:

«He used offensive words and showed the wrong attitude. That is why this incident started. I wanted to tell him to calm down after the tackle. He could have received a second yellow or even a straight red card for this action, as he deliberately kicked my player's leg».

«Football is a game for the brave!»

The experienced specialist noted that he does not view this situation as a great tragedy, as emotions always boil over on the pitch. However, the words used by Bellingham crossed a line.

«It was simply an emotional state. He said a word that should not be in the book of life at all. This could have escalated the situation further. But as professionals, we stopped ourselves immediately. Football is not for those who dance in tuxedos, but for brave people», said Queiroz.

Group situation: A "do-or-die" battle ahead

Following this combative draw, the group situation has become very interesting. The final round 3 matches will take place on June 28, where we will witness a real fight for a playoff spot.

National Team

Current points

Final round opponent (June 28)

England

4 points

Panama (0 points)

Ghana

4 points

Croatia (3 points)

Croatia

3 points

Ghana (4 points)

Panama

0 points

England (4 points)

Carlos QueirozJude BellinghamEnglandGhanaPanama
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Marc Cucurella expresses readiness to do the 'dirty work' for Vinicius JuniorMarc Cucurella expresses readiness to do the 'dirty work' for Vinicius JuniorToday, 01:30Chelsea Demand £75 Million for Malo Gusto: Defender Could Leave ClubChelsea Demand £75 Million for Malo Gusto: Defender Could Leave ClubToday, 01:14Uzbekistan's Chances Updated — Is There Still Hope for the Play-offs?Uzbekistan's Chances Updated — Is There Still Hope for the Play-offs?Today, 00:31Portugal vs Uzbekistan match ranks among the most-watched games of the roundPortugal vs Uzbekistan match ranks among the most-watched games of the roundToday, 00:23Nuno Mendes reveals secret behind stunning goal against UzbekistanNuno Mendes reveals secret behind stunning goal against UzbekistanToday, 00:17Anthony Elanga reveals what he learned from playing alongside Cristiano RonaldoAnthony Elanga reveals what he learned from playing alongside Cristiano RonaldoToday, 00:14
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team