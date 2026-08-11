Lewis Hall wants to join Manchester United despite Newcastle resistance

·51·Sport
Lewis Hall wants to join Manchester United despite Newcastle resistance

Transfer activity is intensifying ahead of the new Premier League season. Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall remains determined to continue his career at Manchester United and is pushing for a move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window despite his club’s firm stance. The Sun reports that the 21-year-old believes the move would be the most important step of his career. Goal.com reports .

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has begun efforts to strengthen the squad with a return to the Champions League in mind next season. The coach sees Lewis Hall as a suitable long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, whose contract expires next year. Although Shaw made 38 Premier League appearances last season and produced excellent performances, the Red Devils are concerned about his workload amid an intensified schedule.

Newcastle United’s firm stance

However, Newcastle United’s management firmly rejected Manchester United’s initial offer and stated that the player would not be sold under any circumstances. The Magpies do not want to lose another key player after selling leading figures such as Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães for a combined £244 million during the current summer transfer window. The club and player are tied by a contract running until 2029, giving Newcastle the upper hand in negotiations.

Nevertheless, some of the club’s senior players are reportedly seriously concerned about the direction of the team’s future development. Newcastle’s project has also made Lewis Hall think twice after the club finished only 12th in the Premier League last season and missed out on European competition. These factors are prompting the defender to respond positively to Manchester United’s offer.

International ambitions and discontent

There are also sufficient reasons behind the player’s personal frustration and desire for the transfer to go through. Hall is reportedly deeply unhappy with former manager Eddie Howe’s rotation policy last season. The player believes he was not given enough opportunities to impress England manager Thomas Tuchel, which ultimately caused him to miss the last World Cup, and he is now aiming to secure regular playing time for future call-ups.

Newcastle have no intention of letting the player leave for now and understand that his successful return to the national team has further increased his market value. However, Hall’s firm desire to move to Old Trafford suggests that the situation could become increasingly tense until the final days of the summer transfer window.

Manchester UnitedNewcastle UnitedLewis HallPremier League TransfersFootball News
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