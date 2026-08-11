What tragic history lies behind the gym where Islam Makhachev is training?

UFC champion Islam Makhachev is continuing intense training in the United States ahead of his next major fight. The Russian representative is preparing for his bout against renowned Irish fighter Ian Garry at the Nicolas Scott Catone Training Center, a sports complex owned by former octagon fighter Nick Catone. However, few people know that this vast gym hides a painful and tragic story about a father who lost his beloved son.

Many people think the complex is simply named after an athlete, but the name is dedicated to a completely different memory.

The 2017 tragedy: the unexpected death of a 1.5-year-old child

After ending his UFC career, Nick Catone faced the most difficult and painful trial of his life in 2017. His son, one-and-a-half-year-old Nicolas Scott, suddenly died in his sleep.

Even after a medical examination and autopsy, doctors were unable to determine the exact cause of the infant's death. Following this devastating loss, Catone began a lengthy legal battle with the manufacturer of one of the vaccines administered to his son shortly before his death.

From 300 to 3,000 square meters: a project dedicated to his son's memory

After ending his professional MMA career, Nick Catone founded a modest 300-square-meter gym in 2010 using his own savings. Over the years, he expanded it twice and also purchased neighboring buildings.

After his child's death, Catone bought a larger building in 2017 and spent nine months carrying out nonstop renovation work. Because he had spent nearly all his money on modern equipment, he was forced to complete much of the construction and renovation himself.

On September 8, 2018—the day commemorating his late son's third birthday—Nick Catone held the grand opening of a new, magnificent sports complex and named it in honor of his son Nicolas Scott .

Ideal conditions for elite fighters: the Nicolas Scott Catone Training Center

Today, the sports complex is a vast, modern facility covering 3,000 square meters. It offers the following amenities:

Two full-size octagons ;

Large professional mats and wrestling areas ;

A dedicated boxing ring ;

A gym equipped with state-of-the-art training machines.

It is in this atmosphere of mental strength, remembrance and top-level infrastructure that Islam Makhachev is carefully preparing for the next major octagon bout of his career.

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