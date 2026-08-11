Manchester City Considering Alexis Mac Allister as Rodri Replacement

The reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have begun efforts to strengthen their squad amid the possibility of losing Rodri, their key holding midfielder. According to talkSPORT, the Citizens have added Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to their shortlist as a replacement for the Spaniard, according to Goal.com which reports.

According to the latest information, Rodri is close to continuing his career at Barcelona, and negotiations over his transfer have entered the final stage. An offer worth approximately £55 million for the World Cup winner is expected to be formalised in the coming days.

Transfer Market Activity

Despite Rodri’s departure being a serious loss for Manchester City, the club’s leadership is working actively during the summer transfer window. The team have already signed Elliot Anderson for £116 million. They have also agreed personal terms with promising midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who plays for French club Lille.

Nevertheless, the coaching staff believe a ready-made player with Premier League experience is urgently needed in the centre of the pitch. That is why the candidacy of Alexis Mac Allister, one of Liverpool’s key players, is being seriously considered in internal discussions.

Mac Allister’s Situation and Contract

The Argentina international has two years remaining on his current contract at Anfield. The midfielder joined Liverpool from Brighton in 2023 and became a regular starter under Arne Slot. Although last season was difficult for the team, his high-level performances and tactical versatility are highly valued.

Alexis Mac Allister won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and achieved important results with Liverpool during the 2024/25 season. For Manchester City, he is viewed as a ready-made candidate who could quickly adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Expert Opinion

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, this is currently only a process of narrowing down the candidates on the shortlist. “I know Alexis Mac Allister’s name has been mentioned in internal discussions, but there has been no contact or formal negotiations with Liverpool so far,” Jacobs told talkSPORT.