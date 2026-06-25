Emotional appeal from Neymar's father: Brazilian star returns to professional football

Legendary Brazil forward Neymar is close to returning to action after a long hiatus. Ahead of the player's return to the pitch, his father posted a motivational video on social media that has inspired many. This appeal serves as a source of support not only for the player but for the entire Brazilian people. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

The video shared by Neymar's father on his Instagram page features a fiery speech the player delivered to his teammates in the dressing room. In it, Neymar recalls the most important lesson he learned from his father as a child. According to Goal.com, these clips were recorded in May 2025 during the Kings League Brazil final and have become relevant again in the current situation.

"My father always repeated one thing to me: 'Son, run, give it your all, step onto the pitch as if it were the last game of your life.' So, my brothers, strive as if it were the last day of your lives", — says Neymar in the video. These words are expected to boost the players' morale ahead of Brazil's important match against Scotland.

Return after injury

Now 34, Neymar suffered a calf injury while playing for Santos against Coritiba on May 17 this year. At the time, many feared that the experienced forward's participation in international tournaments would be in question. However, the recovery process in Miami was successfully completed, and doctors have cleared him to play.

According to reports, Neymar will start on the bench for the match against Scotland. Although he may not be in the starting lineup, his return and presence in the dressing room provide a huge psychological advantage for the 'Seleção'. The Brazilian national team aims to secure a place in the next stage of the tournament through this match.

The video prepared by Neymar's father includes the player's brightest moments with the national team, including his skillful goal against Croatia in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals. These frames remind us once again how important a figure Neymar is for Brazilian football.

Although he is currently playing for Santos in his homeland, Neymar remains the main leader and talisman of the national team. Every move and his return to the pitch are awaited with great excitement by millions of fans. The game against Scotland could be the start of a new victorious path for Neymar.