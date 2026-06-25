MLS Clubs Battle for Christian Pulisic: Milan Unwilling to Let Go

·1·Sport
MLS Clubs Battle for Christian Pulisic: Milan Unwilling to Let Go

Reports that USMNT captain and AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic could continue his career across the ocean are sparking great interest in the football world. Specifically, New York City FC intends to sign the experienced player, but the Italian giants are currently not planning to sell their star. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to The Athletic, several MLS clubs plan to bring Pulisic back to North America after the 2026 World Cup. New York City FC aims not only to strengthen the squad with this transfer but also to create a major buzz for the opening of their new stadium, expected to be ready by 2027. This City Football Group team previously brought in legends such as Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, and David Villa.

Milan's Resistance and the New Coach's Plan

Although MLS teams are ready to offer significant funds, the Milan management considers the player a vital part of the project. The Rossoneri hold an option to extend Pulisic's contract until 2028 and currently intend to exercise this option. The change in leadership, with Ruben Amorim—the former Manchester United coach—replacing Massimiliano Allegri, may also influence Pulisic's future.

Pulisic's stats for the 2025-26 season have been somewhat inconsistent. While he started the season at a very high level, his efficiency dropped after December. He ended up with 8 goals and 4 assists, but Milan missed out on a Champions League spot. Nevertheless, the club management wants to keep him as the face of the team.

Currently, the player is focusing his attention on the USMNT under Mauricio Pochettino. The American national team is continuing its successful run, having defeated Paraguay and Australia in the group stage. Christian Pulisic, who missed one match due to injury, is expected to return to the squad soon.

According to Goal.com, transfer rumors surrounding Pulisic will become a major MLS topic in the coming years. While the player currently prefers to stay in Europe, the situation could change completely after the World Cup hosted in the USA.

AC MilanChristian PulisicMLSTransferFootball
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