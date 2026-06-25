Vinicius Junior brace sinks Scotland: Brazil top the group

·35·Sport
Vinicius Junior brace sinks Scotland: Brazil top the group

In a World Cup group stage match held in Miami, the Brazil national team secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland. This success guarantees the Selecao the top spot in Group C. Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior became the hero of the match with his outstanding performance and goals. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

From the very first minutes, the Brazilians began to take advantage of their opponents' mistakes. According to Goal.com, Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the 7th minute following an error by Scotland defender Scott McKenna. He bypassed the goalkeeper and slotted the ball into an empty net.

Vinicius Junior's dominance and the VAR decision

In the first half, Vinicius Junior once again tore through the opponent's defense. He took the ball from Jack Hendry and scored between the goalkeeper's legs, but the VAR system identified a foul by the attacker and disallowed the goal. Nevertheless, the Brazilians did not stop the pressure.

In first-half stoppage time, Vinicius Junior headed home a pass from Bruno Guimaraes to complete his brace. Due to defensive disorganization, the Scotland national team was forced to go into the break trailing by two goals.

Second half and final result

Brazil maintained their dominance in the second half as well. In the 60th minute, Matheus Cunha scored the third goal, effectively sealing the game. In this situation, Bruno Guimaraes again stood out with his creativity, organizing the team's scoring attack.

The Scotland national team had several opportunities to narrow the gap late in the game. In particular, Alisson struggled to save a header from Scott McTominay. However, these efforts could not save Scotland from a heavy defeat.

This defeat drastically reduces the Scotland national team's chances of advancing to the next stage. Brazil, as group leaders, have progressed to the playoff stage. Vinicius Junior could have recorded a hat-trick during the match, but failed to convert a few clear chances.

BrazilVinicius JuniorScotlandWorld CupFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

MLS Clubs Battle for Christian Pulisic: Milan Unwilling to Let GoMLS Clubs Battle for Christian Pulisic: Milan Unwilling to Let GoToday, 04:11Tottenham Outpace Manchester United in Race for Mateus FernandesTottenham Outpace Manchester United in Race for Mateus FernandesToday, 03:15Chelsea strengthens defense: Maxence Lacroix transfer nearing completionChelsea strengthens defense: Maxence Lacroix transfer nearing completionToday, 02:53Emotional appeal from Neymar's father: Brazilian star returns to professional footballEmotional appeal from Neymar's father: Brazilian star returns to professional footballToday, 02:52Marc Cucurella Urges Enzo Fernandez to Join Real Madrid: Will the Transfer Happen?Marc Cucurella Urges Enzo Fernandez to Join Real Madrid: Will the Transfer Happen?Today, 02:19Battle Begins in Italy for Chelsea Defender Trevoh ChalobahBattle Begins in Italy for Chelsea Defender Trevoh ChalobahToday, 01:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team