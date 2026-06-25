Vinicius Junior brace sinks Scotland: Brazil top the group

In a World Cup group stage match held in Miami, the Brazil national team secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland. This success guarantees the Selecao the top spot in Group C. Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior became the hero of the match with his outstanding performance and goals. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

From the very first minutes, the Brazilians began to take advantage of their opponents' mistakes. According to Goal.com, Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the 7th minute following an error by Scotland defender Scott McKenna. He bypassed the goalkeeper and slotted the ball into an empty net.

Vinicius Junior's dominance and the VAR decision

In the first half, Vinicius Junior once again tore through the opponent's defense. He took the ball from Jack Hendry and scored between the goalkeeper's legs, but the VAR system identified a foul by the attacker and disallowed the goal. Nevertheless, the Brazilians did not stop the pressure.

In first-half stoppage time, Vinicius Junior headed home a pass from Bruno Guimaraes to complete his brace. Due to defensive disorganization, the Scotland national team was forced to go into the break trailing by two goals.

Second half and final result

Brazil maintained their dominance in the second half as well. In the 60th minute, Matheus Cunha scored the third goal, effectively sealing the game. In this situation, Bruno Guimaraes again stood out with his creativity, organizing the team's scoring attack.

The Scotland national team had several opportunities to narrow the gap late in the game. In particular, Alisson struggled to save a header from Scott McTominay. However, these efforts could not save Scotland from a heavy defeat.

This defeat drastically reduces the Scotland national team's chances of advancing to the next stage. Brazil, as group leaders, have progressed to the playoff stage. Vinicius Junior could have recorded a hat-trick during the match, but failed to convert a few clear chances.