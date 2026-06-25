Neymar unable to hold back tears after long-awaited return

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Neymar unable to hold back tears after long-awaited return

Legendary Brazilian forward Neymar returned to the pitch in the national team jersey after a nearly three-year hiatus. In a World Cup match against Scotland (3:0), the player, who came on as a substitute, could not contain his emotions and burst into tears after the final whistle. These moments became symbolic not only for the player but for the entire Brazilian football community. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The return was not easy for the 34-year-old forward. According to Goal.com, Neymar last appeared for the national team in October 2023. A severe injury — a ruptured knee ligament and subsequent complications — kept him away from professional football for exactly 981 days. The match in Miami is the result of his will and arduous work on the road to recovery.

A difficult 981-day hiatus

When Neymar entered the pitch in the second half replacing Matheus Cunha, the stadium welcomed him with a standing ovation. Although he was not in his peak form, every move he made drew the fans' attention. After the game, he knelt in the center of the pitch and wept. Cameras captured his teammates and the legendary Ronaldinho coming over to comfort him.

"I cried in the dressing room too. I thank God that I can help my country again, I am very happy," Neymar noted in his post-match interview. His words reflect the sense of relief after prolonged injuries and psychological pressure.

According to the technical analysis of the match, Neymar started slowly and lost possession nine times. However, as time passed, he settled into the rhythm of the game. Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn struggled to save his powerful shot, and Brazil nearly scored a fourth goal following a corner kick he delivered. Carlo Ancelotti's pupils strengthened their lead in the group with this victory.

Place in the new squad and competition

For Neymar, who currently represents the Brazilian club Santos, returning to the national team's starting lineup will not be easy. The current Selecao squad is led by young and fast stars like Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, and Matheus Cunha. While Carlo Ancelotti trusts the experienced forward, Neymar is expected to act more as a "super-sub" in the knockout stages.

Neymar's return is important for Brazil not only tactically but also spiritually. His experience and influence in the dressing room will undoubtedly provide the team with extra strength in decisive matches. For football fans worldwide, Neymar's return to the big stage adds to the allure of the World Cup.

NeymarBrazilWorld CupSantosCarlo Ancelotti
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