Vinicius Junior wins bet with Ancelotti: Historic achievement for the Brazilian star

·2·Sport
Vinicius Junior wins bet with Ancelotti: Historic achievement for the Brazilian star

Following a brilliant performance in the World Cup group stage, Brazil's star forward Vinicius Junior revealed an interesting story involving Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Having scored a brace in the match against Scotland, the footballer not only secured his team's victory but also won a unique bet with his coach. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In the match held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Brazilian national team achieved a confident victory over Scotland, advancing to the knockout stages as leaders of Group C. Vinicius Junior, who became the main hero of the game, noted in a post-match interview that Carlo Ancelotti had doubted his ability to score with his head.

Ancelotti and the "impossible" goal

According to Goal.com, there was a special personal agreement between Vinicius and Ancelotti. The coach had stated that the Brazilian forward was not particularly strong in aerial duels and called scoring a header "impossible." However, in the game against Scotland, Vinicius Junior scored with a header following a pass from Bruno Guimaraes.

"I don't worry about statistics; the main thing is to be useful for the Selecao. Today I even scored with my head. I promised this to my coach, and he thought it was almost impossible, saying he would give me a gift if I managed it. Now I'm waiting for the gift," joked the 25-year-old forward.

Historic result and joining the ranks of legends

The success in this match was not just a victory for Vinicius Junior, but a historic milestone. He became the eighth Brazilian footballer to score in every group stage match of a single World Cup edition. In doing so, he managed to replicate a feat achieved by Brazilian football legends.

Despite this, the forward prioritizes team success over personal achievements. According to him, the main goal now is to perform even better in the knockout stages and move closer to the championship. In the clash with Scotland, the Brazilians effectively capitalized on errors in the opponent's defense, proving their status as favorites once again.

Vinicius, who opened the scoring in the 7th minute, celebrated his second goal just before the end of the first half. Despite the VAR system overturning another of his goals due to a foul, the forward achieved his goal. Now, the entire football community is curiously waiting to see what gift Carlo Ancelotti will prepare for his pupil.

Vinicius JuniorBrazilReal MadridCarlo AncelottiWorld Cup
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