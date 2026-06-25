Real Madrid Implementing Unexpected Transfer Plan for Nico Pas

Spanish club Real Madrid has developed an unusual transfer strategy regarding their academy graduate, Nico Pas, who is currently shining at Italy's Como. According to Goal.com, the Madrid giants intend to exercise their buy-back option for 9 million euros. However, this move is not intended to keep the player in the squad, but rather to resell him for a significant profit. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

According to reports, Real Madrid management is expected to meet with the Italian club's officials today to activate the special clause in the contract. Once the Madridians reclaim the 21-year-old midfielder at a low price, they will immediately offer to sell him back to Como for 60 million euros. This is being viewed as a unique financial maneuver in the transfer market.

A difficult choice for Como

The Italian club will either have to spend a record amount to keep their leader or say goodbye to him. If Como rejects this 60 million euro offer, Real Madrid plans to sell the player to other buyers. Currently, Inter Milan and several wealthy Premier League teams have shown serious interest in Nico Pas.

Nico Pas became a true sensation in Serie A last season. He scored 12 goals and provided 6 assists, playing a key role in the team's historic achievement of finishing in the top four and securing a Champions League spot. Statistically, he outperformed all midfielders in the Italian league in non-penalty goals and shots on target.

Financial and sporting perspective

Como's owners — the Robert Budi Hartono family, with a net worth exceeding 40 billion dollars — now face a difficult choice. The club wants to keep its leading player ahead of its debut Champions League season, but a 60 million euro price tag could be a major test for the team's budget. According to Fabrizio Romano, the outcome of the negotiations will define the club's ambitions for the next season.

Nico Pas's outstanding performances have not gone unnoticed by clubs, nor by the Argentina national team coaches. He has already made 10 appearances for the national team and is currently included in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers. For Real Madrid, this transfer is an opportunity to maximize profit from their academy graduate, as the player moved to Italy in August 2024 for only 6 million euros.