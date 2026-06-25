Jose Mourinho Reveals Why He Was Sacked by Tottenham: The Secret About Son and the Final

Jose Mourinho, one of the most famous coaches in the football world, has revealed the details of his unexpected dismissal from London's Tottenham Hotspur. The Portuguese specialist was forced to leave the team in 2021, just days before the EFL Cup final. This decision raised many questions at the time and came as an unexpected blow to the coach himself. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Speaking with Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On podcast, Mourinho recalled that the main misunderstanding between him and the Tottenham management concerned the team's priority goals. According to him, for the club owners, securing a Champions League spot, which brings financial revenue, was considered more important than winning a long-awaited trophy.

Unexpected dismissal before the final

Mourinho took charge of Tottenham in November 2019. His primary task was to end the team's long trophy drought. In April 2021, Tottenham were set to face Manchester City in the EFL Cup final. However, just four days before the decisive match, the club management sacked the coach.

"I couldn't believe it. At that time, Tottenham had no trophies. Stars like Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and Hugo Lloris hadn't won a single title with the club. I had focused all my attention on the final at Wembley Stadium, but the management's plans turned out to be different," says Jose Mourinho.

The coach believes that his dismissal may have also been caused by his intention to bench the starting lineup, specifically Heung-min Son, in the game against Southampton before the final. Mourinho wanted to save strength for the final, while the club management feared losing points in the race for the Champions League.

The choice between financial interests and trophies

According to Goal.com, finishing in the top four of the Premier League was financially much more beneficial for the Tottenham owners. Mourinho, however, preferred to enter the club's history by winning a trophy. This conflict ultimately led to the coach's departure.

Recalling that period, Mourinho also criticized the club's attitude toward its players. He stated that high-level players like Harry Kane and Heung-min Son deserved worthy achievements in their careers, but the club's strategy did not always align with these goals.

Ultimately, Tottenham missed the opportunity against Manchester City in the final and failed to secure a Champions League spot that season. Jose Mourinho remembers this event as one of the most confusing and painful moments of his career.