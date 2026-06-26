Arda Guler Named Man of the Match in Turkey vs USA Clash

The Man of the Match has been determined for the encounter between the Turkey and USA national teams in the 3rd round of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Arda Guler became the hero of the match, which ended 3-2 in favor of Turkey. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder from Real Madrid received the Man of the Match award at the end of the game.

Guler scored in the 10th minute, netting Turkey's first goal of this World Cup. His active movements and play in the center of the pitch contributed significantly to his team's victory.

Despite this, the Turkey national team led by Vincenzo Montella finished the group stage in fourth place with 3 points and exited the tournament.

The USA national team, despite the defeat, advanced to the knockout stage thanks to their previous results in the group. Australia and Paraguay also secured progression from Group D.