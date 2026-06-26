Ivory Coast reach World Cup knockout stage for the first time in history

The Ivory Coast national team has overcome one of the biggest hurdles in its history. In a match held in Philadelphia, USA, the "Elephants" defeated Curaçao 2-0, successfully advancing past the World Cup group stage for the first time ever. This result marks a true historical turning point for the West African representatives. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Becoming the hero of the match, Nicolas Pepe scored a brace to ensure his national team's progression to the Round of 16. The winger, once criticized for his unsuccessful spell at Arsenal, displayed his best qualities this time. He opened the scoring in the 7th minute, capitalizing on a defensive mix-up, and in the 65th minute, he accurately targeted the top corner with a powerful left-footed strike in his signature style.

Achieving what legendary generations could not

According to Goal.com, this victory is extremely significant for Ivorian football. This is because the "golden generation," featuring legendary players like Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure, failed to progress past the group stage in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups. Today's squad has reached a milestone that previous star-studded teams could not achieve.

For Nicolas Pepe, this match served as a form of rehabilitation. Just seven months ago, he was left out of the Africa Cup of Nations squad. However, through effective performances at Villarreal in Spain, he regained the trust of head coach Emerse Fae and became a true leader of the team.

Having finished the group stage in second place with 6 points, Ivory Coast now prepares for the decisive knockout battles. In a post-match interview, coach Emerse Fae specifically emphasized that the team's internal atmosphere is excellent and that while the players compete with each other, they maintain strong unity.

Coach and team morale

"I ask the fans to celebrate this historic victory. Our group is growing; although this is the first World Cup for many, the team is cohesive. Even players fighting for the same position maintain friendly relations," says Fae.

Although the Curaçao national team showed great enthusiasm during the game, they lagged behind their opponents in terms of skill. They managed only two clear shots on goal throughout the match. Ivory Coast, by efficiently utilizing their chances, secured the victory.

This success is an important signal not only for Ivory Coast but for all of African football. The team's next opponent in the knockout stage and the match date will be announced soon. Fans hope that the team, led by Nicolas Pepe, will go even further in the tournament.