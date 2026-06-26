Arsenal Intensifies Pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes: Londoners Prepare New Bid

·6·Sport
Arsenal Intensifies Pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes: Londoners Prepare New Bid

The current Premier League champions, Arsenal, have launched a serious effort to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The London club made an initial offer of £55 million for the Brazilian star, but the request was rejected. Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta's side is not intending to give up and is preparing to come forward with an improved offer soon. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Globo, Arsenal's sporting director Andrea Berta is the main driver behind this transfer. Berta has closely followed Bruno Guimaraes' performances since his time at Atletico Madrid. He now considers the player an ideal candidate to strengthen the Gunners' midfield.

Newcastle's Firm Position

Newcastle United's management is not willing to let go of their captain easily. The 28-year-old player plays a decisive role in the team's tactical scheme and has become a fan favorite. Furthermore, his contract running until June 2028 gives the Magpies the upper hand in negotiations. The club, owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), is currently under no financial pressure and feels no need to sell its best player.

However, the fact that Newcastle may not participate in European competitions next season could increase the likelihood of a transfer. An offer from a club like Arsenal, who are defending their championship title, is naturally attractive to any player. According to Goal.com, the new financial package being offered by the London club is expected to seriously test Newcastle's resolve.

Impressive Performance at the World Cup

Bruno Guimaraes is currently showcasing his skills with the Brazil national team at the 2026 World Cup. He has become one of the team's best players in the group stage. Specifically, in the match against Scotland, he provided two assists, bringing his total assist count to three. His successful international participation is further driving up his transfer value.

Last season, the midfielder appeared in 41 matches across all competitions for Newcastle, contributing to 17 goals (goals and assists). Mikel Arteta highly values his ball control and tactical discipline. Although the player is currently focused on the Brazil national team's playoff match against Japan, it is said he is aware of the communications between the clubs.

ArsenalNewcastle UnitedBruno GuimaraesTransferFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Koeman issues stern warning to players ahead of Morocco clashKoeman issues stern warning to players ahead of Morocco clashToday, 12:38Harry Kane Expected to Achieve Unprecedented Feat in English Football HistoryHarry Kane Expected to Achieve Unprecedented Feat in English Football HistoryToday, 12:3219 Teams Secure Play-off Spots and First Thrilling Matchups Revealed19 Teams Secure Play-off Spots and First Thrilling Matchups RevealedToday, 12:16Details of the Mysterious On-Field Conversation Between Ronaldo and Husanov RevealedDetails of the Mysterious On-Field Conversation Between Ronaldo and Husanov RevealedToday, 12:15Ivory Coast reach World Cup knockout stage for the first time in historyIvory Coast reach World Cup knockout stage for the first time in historyToday, 11:55Jose Mourinho reveals the most painful defeat of his career: the one match he wants to replayJose Mourinho reveals the most painful defeat of his career: the one match he wants to replayToday, 11:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar