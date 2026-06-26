Arsenal Intensifies Pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes: Londoners Prepare New Bid

The current Premier League champions, Arsenal, have launched a serious effort to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The London club made an initial offer of £55 million for the Brazilian star, but the request was rejected. Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta's side is not intending to give up and is preparing to come forward with an improved offer soon. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Globo, Arsenal's sporting director Andrea Berta is the main driver behind this transfer. Berta has closely followed Bruno Guimaraes' performances since his time at Atletico Madrid. He now considers the player an ideal candidate to strengthen the Gunners' midfield.

Newcastle's Firm Position

Newcastle United's management is not willing to let go of their captain easily. The 28-year-old player plays a decisive role in the team's tactical scheme and has become a fan favorite. Furthermore, his contract running until June 2028 gives the Magpies the upper hand in negotiations. The club, owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), is currently under no financial pressure and feels no need to sell its best player.

However, the fact that Newcastle may not participate in European competitions next season could increase the likelihood of a transfer. An offer from a club like Arsenal, who are defending their championship title, is naturally attractive to any player. According to Goal.com, the new financial package being offered by the London club is expected to seriously test Newcastle's resolve.

Impressive Performance at the World Cup

Bruno Guimaraes is currently showcasing his skills with the Brazil national team at the 2026 World Cup. He has become one of the team's best players in the group stage. Specifically, in the match against Scotland, he provided two assists, bringing his total assist count to three. His successful international participation is further driving up his transfer value.

Last season, the midfielder appeared in 41 matches across all competitions for Newcastle, contributing to 17 goals (goals and assists). Mikel Arteta highly values his ball control and tactical discipline. Although the player is currently focused on the Brazil national team's playoff match against Japan, it is said he is aware of the communications between the clubs.