Neymar's return to Brazil national team sparks sharp criticism

Although legendary Brazil forward Neymar has returned to the squad after a long hiatus, his performance was not warmly received by experts. The star forward's physical condition and movements during the friendly match against Scotland drew serious objections from former players and analysts. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Brazil won 3-0 in the match held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Neymar came on as a substitute in the second half, ending a gap of exactly 981 days following a severe knee injury sustained in October 2023. However, his return was not as brilliant as expected.

"An emotionally driven decision"

Former Scotland international and now renowned expert Craig Burley sharply criticized Neymar's performance during an appearance on ESPN. In his view, coach Carlo Ancelotti 's decision to include Neymar in the squad was based more on emotion than sporting metrics. Burley described the forward's movements as "sluggish and behind the pace of the game."

"I understand that the fans and all of Brazil are excited about this legendary player's return. But if I were a player like Joao Pedro who missed out on the squad, I would call this a purely emotional choice. He moved very heavily on the pitch; it felt as if the game was passing him by," the expert noted.

Burley also added that a player in such condition would be unable to help the team in the decisive stages of a tournament. According to him, relying on Neymar could be risky when there are physically stronger options in the squad, such as Matheus Cunha, Igor Thiago, and Endrick, despite their relative lack of experience.

Statistics and psychological state

Despite the criticism, technical indicators show that Neymar created three goal-scoring opportunities during his short time on the pitch. However, it was clearly evident that his dynamism and ability to beat defenders are not at their previous level. After the match, the player could not hold back his tears on the field.

Neymar himself explained this as an emotional release following nearly three years of absence. For the Brazilian star, this return is seen not just as a sporting achievement, but as a great victory of will. Nevertheless, Brazil's success in future major tournaments remains dependent on how quickly Neymar can regain his former sporting form.