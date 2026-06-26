Chelsea star Pedro Neto named most handsome player of the World Cup

The 2026 World Cup, taking place across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is attracting fans' attention not only with its intense battles but also with unexpected recognitions. Chelsea and Portugal winger Pedro Neto has been named the most handsome player of the tournament. This unofficial title sparked wide discussions on social media, and the player himself commented on it during a press conference in Florida. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

After the Portugal national team's press secretary introduced Neto to the media as the "most beautiful player of the World Cup," the footballer reacted with humor and high self-confidence. According to him, such recognition was expected not only for him but for the entire team. Pedro Neto's sincere and humorous response drew laughter from the journalists.

"To be honest, this is not a complete surprise to me! I think it's absolutely natural. This topic wasn't even discussed in the dressing room because my teammates have already unanimously agreed that I am the most handsome," the Chelsea forward joked about his new status.

Ronaldo and the victory over Uzbekistan

After questions about his appearance, Neto shifted the focus to on-field actions. In particular, he mentioned Portugal's massive 5-0 victory over the Uzbekistan national team. Speaking about team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a brace in this match, Neto emphasized that the veteran forward's passion for goals inspires the entire team.

According to Goal.com, Neto specifically noted that Ronaldo gains even stronger motivation after every goal. "The whole team was happy for him. We know well that he lives for goals and how attached he is to them. It gives us pleasure to see the best player in the world doing what he loves. Helping him score at the World Cup is an additional responsibility and motivation for us," the winger said.

Group situation and the match against Colombia

Currently, the Portugal national team is in second place in Group K, trailing Colombia by two points. Ahead of the decisive match to determine the group winner, Neto stated that the team's mood is excellent. According to him, Roberto Martinez's pupils do not want to engage in mathematical calculations to choose an easier opponent in the playoffs.

"Sometimes, if we take second or third place, we look at scenarios of who we might face. However, the main thing is to maintain a winning mentality. We want to be the best and will take the field against Colombia only to take first place," Pedro Neto added.

Following the huge victory over the Uzbekistan national team, the match against Colombia is expected to be a real test for Portugal. Given that the South American representatives are also in great sporting form, this clash will become one of the most interesting matches of the group stage. For Neto, this game is an opportunity to prove that he is not just a media star, but a leader capable of delivering results on the big stage.