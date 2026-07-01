Lamine Yamal: "France is not stronger than us, we will win the World Cup"

·3·Sport
Lamine Yamal: "France is not stronger than us, we will win the World Cup"

Lamine Yamal, the young star of the Spanish national team and FC Barcelona, has announced his firm goals ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The talented forward spoke highly of Spain's capabilities, emphasizing that his team is capable of defeating any opponent. In his view, "La Roja" is currently one of the strongest teams in the world. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, Yamal stated that he is not intimidated by the French national team, which is seen as one of Spain's main rivals. He reminded that Didier Deschamps' pupils are not superior to Spain and that head-to-head matches have proven this. The young talent is fully confident in winning the World Cup taking place in North America.

Competition with France and Spain's superiority

In his interview, Yamal addressed the hype surrounding the French national team, saying he does not consider them an unbeatable side. "No team can be called unbeatable. France is not better than us; they haven't been able to beat us since the European Championship. Right now, no one is ahead of us and there is no clear favorite," the footballer noted.

It is known that Spain defeated France, led by Kylian Mbappe, in the Euro 2024 semi-finals. Yamal cited this victory as proof that Spain can perform достойно against any star-studded lineup. According to him, once the tournament begins, he will have only one goal in mind — to lift the trophy high above his head.

Winning emotions and strong character

Beyond his skill on the pitch, Lamine Yamal is distinguished by his composure. He stated that even if he wins the World Cup, he would not shed tears and can control his emotions. The footballer admitted that he only gets emotional when he is injured or sees his mother crying.

"I never get overly nervous and I don't cry. I've only cried when I saw my mother's tears. Even if we win the World Cup, it's certain I won't cry, it's impossible," says the 18-year-old forward. Additionally, answering a question about how he would celebrate victory, he added that he would not get tattoos due to his religious beliefs.

The Spanish national team is being reshaped with a new generation under the leadership of Luis de la Fuente. The presence of young and confident players like Yamal serves as the foundation for the team's future success. The football community is now waiting with great interest to see how Yamal's bold predictions will hold up in practice.

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