Three more decisive matches today in WC-2026...

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Three more decisive matches today in WC-2026...

The playoff excitement continues at the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Three more Round of 16 matches will take place tonight and tomorrow morning. Australia, Egypt, Argentina, Cape Verde, Colombia, and Ghana will take to the field for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Australia and Egypt play first

The match between the national teams of Australia and Egypt will begin on July 3 at 23:00 Tashkent time.

Both teams will fight to continue their participation in the tournament and advance to the next stage.

Argentina vs Cape Verde

On the morning of July 4, Argentina, one of the tournament favorites, will take the field.

The Argentines will face the Cape Verde team at 03:00 for a place in the quarterfinals.

Colombia's opponent — Ghana

In the final match of the day, the national teams of Colombia and Ghana will clash.

This match will begin on July 4 at 06:30 Tashkent time.

WC-2026. Round of 16 matches

July 3

23:00 — Australia — Egypt

July 4

03:00 — Argentina — Cape Verde

06:30 — Colombia — Ghana

The winners of all three matches will advance to the quarterfinal stage of the World Cup. Another football-filled and exciting night awaits the fans.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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