Lionel Messi After Cape Verde Match: "They Kicked Me Without Mercy on the Pitch, Then Asked for Photos"

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi shared his thoughts after a hard-fought victory over Cape Verde in the decisive World Cup group stage match. Despite fierce competition on the pitch, at the end of the match, opposing players lined up to take commemorative photos with the legendary forward and to get his jersey. Goal.com reports .

The match, held in Miami and ending in a 3:2 victory for Argentina, proved far more complicated than expected for La Albiceleste. Cape Verde players showed very rough play against Lionel Messi during the game. However, once the referee's final whistle blew, respect replaced the on-field aggression. According to TyC Sports, Messi took his opponents' "two-faced" attitude in stride with humor.

Battle on the Pitch and a Queue at the Dressing Room

"They asked for my jersey, everything I had... Even though on the pitch they kicked me without holding back," Lionel Messi replied with a laugh in his post-match interview. Despite the physical pressure from the opponents, the Argentine star took photos with everyone who wanted one and gave away his jersey. This situation once again proved how much authority Messi holds in the football world.

The Cape Verde national team showed they were no fluke in this tournament. They had previously avoided defeat against giants like Spain and Uruguay, impressing many with their solid defense and disciplined play. Against Argentina too, they fought until the end, making the reigning world champions sweat considerably.

Analyzing the match, Lionel Messi particularly highlighted his team's effective use of set pieces. "This team has been showing its character for a long time and fights until the end. Today we saw how important set pieces are. We have players who play well in the second phase and are dominant in the air," said the captain.

Problems With the Quality of Play

Despite the victory, Lionel Messi did not hide his dissatisfaction with Argentina's performance. According to him, the team lost control after taking the lead. This could be a worrying signal ahead of the knockout stage.

"We knew it would be a very difficult game. We did the hardest part — scored the first goal. After that we thought we'd find our rhythm, but everything turned out the opposite. We lost control of the ball, sat back defensively, and couldn't press effectively," Lionel Messi said critically.

With this victory, the Argentina national team secured their spot in the round of 16. Now the coaching staff will work on the mistakes made and prepare for the decisive matches of the knockout stage. Cape Verde, despite the defeat, will be remembered as one of the brightest and most uncompromising teams of the tournament.