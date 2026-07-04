Lamine Yamal openly says he is not afraid of Portugal

Spain national team winger Lamine Yamal spoke about his team's mood ahead of the World Cup round of 16. The young star emphasized that the Spaniards fear no one and said he is only thinking about winning the match against Portugal.

Spain confidently beat Austria

On July 2, the Spain national team defeated Austria 3:0 and advanced to the World Cup round of 16.

The "La Roja" will face Portugal, who beat Croatia 2:1 in the next stage.

"We are not afraid of any team"

Lamine Yamal emphasized that Spain still needs to improve in all aspects of the game.

"We need to continue growing in terms of quality of play, intensity, and all aspects. But we know our level well and we are not afraid of any team," Yamal said.

According to him, Spain must prove its strength on the pitch.

"We are Spain and we need to show that on the pitch. We believe in our strength."

Playing against Ronaldo — a special occasion

The young footballer did not deny that taking the pitch against Cristiano Ronaldo would be a great honor for him.

However, Yamal emphasized that the team result is more important than personal interest.

"Of course, playing against Cristiano would be an honor for me. But right now I'm only thinking about winning."

Not the opponent, but the victory that matters

According to Yamal, who the opponent is for Spain is not of decisive importance.

"Which team will be our opponent is absolutely of no importance to me," Marca quotes him as saying.

The match between Spain and Portugal will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated clashes of the World Cup round of 16.