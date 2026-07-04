Klopp says he is ready to coach the German national team

Jurgen Klopp may take over as head coach of the German national team. The renowned specialist confirmed that negotiations with the German Football Association have begun and openly expressed his readiness to fundamentally change the situation in the national team.

Nagelsmann's contract terminated

After the German national team was eliminated in the first round of the 2026 World Cup playoffs, the German Football Association terminated the contract with Julian Nagelsmann.

Following this, the DFB officially announced the start of negotiations with Jurgen Klopp. The specialist himself also indicated his readiness to consider the offer.

«Everything happened very quickly»

Klopp confirmed that negotiations are indeed underway.

«Yes, I can confirm that negotiations are taking place. Everything happened very quickly. Julian resigned. The German Football Association is looking for a new head coach and they are negotiating with me,» he said.

There is a contract issue with Red Bull

The former head coach of «Liverpool» is currently working as the head of football at Red Bull.

Klopp emphasized that before accepting the new position, he needs to resolve all matters with his current employer.

«This takes time. I have an existing contract with Red Bull. I have expressed my interest in the negotiations. They will be serious and meaningful, because it's not just about replacing Nagelsmann.»

Minslaff may not stand in the way

The specialist noted that he needs to have a conversation with Red Bull executive Oliver Minslaff.

«We discussed some matters. I don't think he will stand in the way. I've been working here for 19 months and it's been a very fulfilling period,» Klopp said.

«We need to fundamentally change the situation»

Klopp also did not hide the fact that he is mentally ready to take over the German national team.

«I'm ready. Once negotiations begin, a person starts thinking faster. We need to fundamentally change the situation,» he said in an interview with MagentaTV.

Now the main question is — will the German Football Association and Jurgen Klopp be able to reach an official agreement?