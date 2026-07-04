Uzbek Girls Win 5 Medals at Asian Championship

At the U-20 Asian Wrestling Championship taking place in Thailand, representatives of the Uzbekistan national team are competing successfully.

In the women's wrestling events, our compatriots earned 1 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

Muhayyo Narzilloyeva Becomes Asian Champion

Competing in the 65 kg weight category, Muhayyo Narzilloyeva left all her opponents behind and claimed the gold medal.

Her victory secured the highest result for the Uzbekistan delegation in the women's wrestling competition.

Shohista Shonazarova Wins Silver Medal

Taking to the mat at 50 kg, Shohista Shonazarova reached the final and earned the silver medal at the Asian Championship.

Our young athlete demonstrated high skill and determination throughout the competition.

Three of Our Wrestlers Claim Bronze

Three more representatives of the Uzbekistan national team won bronze medals in their respective weight categories:

62 kg: Feruza Qayratdinova;

68 kg: Muhayyo Rahimjonova;

76 kg: Sevinchoy Polvonova.

Significant Result from Our Girls

Thus, the Uzbekistan women's wrestling national team collected a total of 5 medals in a single day.

According to the National Olympic Committee, the Asian Championship competitions in Thailand are ongoing.