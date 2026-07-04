Revolut Unveils Unique Bank Card Featuring Doge Meme With Glowing Eyes

·31·Technology
Revolut Unveils Unique Bank Card Featuring Doge Meme With Glowing Eyes

Revolut, one of the leading players in the fintech world, has announced a new Mastercard debit card with a distinctive design for its customers in Germany. This card is attracting attention not only for its visual appearance but also for its technical capabilities. Its main feature is that the character's eyes on the card light up at the moment a payment is made. This was reported by Ixbt.com news .

The front of the card features the Doge meme (a Shiba Inu dog), famous across the internet. When a user makes a contactless payment in stores, two LED lights installed in place of the dog's eyes light up during the seconds of contact with the terminal. This process adds a special charm to an ordinary payment operation.

Technological Solution and How It Works

It is natural for many to wonder how such a small device is powered. According to ixbt.com, this card has no built-in battery or accumulator. The energy required to light up the LEDs is drawn directly from the NFC field of the payment terminal. The energy transmitted via the EMV Contactless protocol is sufficient not only for the operation of the chip and antenna but also for briefly activating the LEDs.

Currently, this exclusive card can be ordered through the Revolut app for 30 euros. It should be noted that delivery is not included in this price and is charged separately. The card is being issued in limited quantities and is primarily aimed at the brand's loyal fans and unusual gadget enthusiasts.

A Special Offer for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts

Not everyone can easily get their hands on the new product. Revolut is offering this card exclusively as a special offer for customers who use the service's cryptocurrency section. When issuing the card, it must be linked to one or more cryptocurrency wallets or a regular bank account.

In Uzbekistan's financial market, too, great attention has been paid to bank card design in recent years. Although LED-lit cards have not yet become widespread among our local banks, such a creative approach by international services like Revolut indicates that in the future, banking products will become not just payment instruments but also unique accessories.

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