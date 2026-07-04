In Uchtepa, Internal Affairs officers saved the life of a drowning young man

In the Uchtepa district of Tashkent city, a drowning young man was rescued thanks to the prompt action of Internal Affairs officers. According to preliminary investigations, his drastic decision was caused by losing a large amount of money in an online betting platform.

Noise was heard from the canal

The incident occurred on July 2 during the Youth Festival.

Law enforcement officers patrolling the area heard a noise from the Bo'zsuv canal and noticed a young man drowning in the water.

They acted immediately and pulled the young man out of the water.

First aid was provided

The rescued citizen was given first medical aid at the scene.

Afterwards, he was taken to a hospital and placed under medical supervision.

The cause was related to an online betting platform

During the pre-investigation inquiry, it was determined that the young man had lost a large amount of money in an online betting platform and, under the influence of this situation, had attempted suicide.

The timely intervention of Internal Affairs officers saved his life.

It is important not to be alone in difficult situations

No matter how difficult a financial loss, debt, or severe emotional pressure may seem, there is a way out of this situation. Reaching out to loved ones, specialists, or emergency services can save a person's life.