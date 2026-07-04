Ancelotti Reveals Neymar's Role in the Brazil National Team...

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Ancelotti Reveals Neymar's Role in the Brazil National Team...

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on Neymar, who has seen limited playing time at the 2026 World Cup so far. The Italian specialist emphasized that the 34-year-old star's physical condition is good and that he is ready to play a full 90 minutes on the pitch.

Neymar has played only once at the World Cup

Neymar has so far appeared in only one match at the current World Cup.

He came off the bench in the 76th minute of the third-round group stage match against Scotland, which ended 3-0.

In the Round of 16 clash against Japan, the forward remained on the bench for the entire game. Brazil won the match 2-1.

"He is ready to play 90 minutes"

Ancelotti said that Neymar's current physical condition allows him to play a full match.

"Yes, he is ready to play a full 90 minutes. Of course, he is not happy with the current situation, but he is handling it very well. He is also working excellently in training," said the coach.

His teammates respect Neymar

According to the Brazil head coach, Neymar's influence within the team remains very significant.

"Neymar commands great respect in the team. He is an open-hearted person and his teammates love him very much. His place in the squad is very important," Ancelotti emphasized.

"He is a player of immense talent"

Ancelotti also highlighted Neymar's human qualities alongside his footballing talent.

"He is a player of immense talent and at the same time a very humble person. I am very pleased with him. And of course, he wants to play as always," the specialist said in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo.

Now the main question on every fan's mind — will Ancelotti give Neymar a starting spot in the next knockout stage?

Carlo AncelottiNeymarJapanBrazil
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