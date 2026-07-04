Yangi Sergeli becomes a 24/7 zone: 250 jobs created (photo, video)

The Yangi Sergeli street in Sergeli district has been transformed into a round-the-clock modern trade, service and recreation zone. On July 4, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev familiarized himself with the work carried out here and the activities of entrepreneurial facilities.

A 2.1-kilometer street fully renovated

The total value of the project amounted to 18.7 billion soums. The infrastructure along a 2.1-kilometer stretch of Yangi Sergeli street was improved, turning the area into a 24/7 street offering trade, catering and entertainment services.

The new facility is aimed at creating comfortable conditions for residents, supporting local entrepreneurs and expanding the service sector.

New recreation spots for children and adults

A number of facilities have been set up along the street to support residents' leisure and a healthy lifestyle.

In particular:

More than 10 children's playgrounds;

8 workout zones;

a bookstore;

a recreation spot for the elderly was built.

Conditions have been created here for families to take walks, children to enjoy safe recreation and youth to engage in sports.

1.2 million visitors expected annually

More than 21,000 residents live in the four neighborhoods surrounding Yangi Sergeli street. On average, 15,000–20,000 vehicles travel along this street every day.

Once the project operates at full capacity, the area is expected to serve more than 1.2 million visitors per year.

More than 250 new jobs created

Within the framework of the project, more than 250 new jobs were created. In addition, the activities of 95 existing entrepreneurial entities in the area were expanded, and 22 new business entities were established.

These changes are expected to help increase local residents' incomes, introduce new types of services and strengthen the economic activity of Sergeli district.

President meets with neighborhood residents

Shavkat Mirziyoyev walked through the neighborhood, inspecting homes renovated in a national architectural style, landscaped streets and amenities created for residents.

The head of state spoke with neighborhood activists and citizens, asking how the work carried out is affecting their lives, incomes and mood.

Neighborhood representatives emphasized that the changes in the area are positively impacting people's lifestyles and well-being, as well as increasing residents' confidence in the future.

Do you think similar 24/7 streets should be created in other districts of Tashkent?