Fan's heart stops after team's defeat

·59·Sport
Fan's heart stops after team's defeat

The Belgium – Senegal match held as part of the World Cup will be remembered not only for the fierce battle on the pitch, but also for an unexpected incident in the stands.

According to reports, one of the Senegal national team's fans took the team's bitter defeat hard. In the final minutes of the match, after the third goal was scored against Senegal, the fan's condition deteriorated sharply and he lost consciousness in the stands. According to preliminary information, his heart had stopped.

Doctors immediately provided first aid and rushed the fan to hospital. No official information about his condition has been released yet.

As a reminder, despite leading 2:0 during the match, the Senegal national team conceded three consecutive goals. As a result, the team lost 2:3 and was eliminated from the tournament.

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