Can a Smart Ring Help Overcome Heart Failure?

A new clinical trial program has been launched in Jersey for patients suffering from heart failure. Specialists aim to use this study to more accurately assess the effectiveness of treatment using modern digital technologies and to improve the quality of medical care provided to patients in the future.

The clinical trial Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF), that is, patients diagnosed with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction are involved. During the study, scientists will investigate how an intravenous iron preparation affects the symptoms of heart failure, as well as the physical activity and exercise capacity of patients.

Trial participants will use a special smart ring and an electronic sensor patch worn on the thigh for 14 weeks. These devices continuously record indicators such as the patient's daily movements, step count, physical activity, and time spent transitioning from sitting to standing. The smart ring collects physiological data such as heart rate.

According to Dr. Aaron Henry, a cardiologist at Jersey Hospital, traditional methods usually evaluate the effect of iron injection through a six-minute walk test. However, this method only shows the condition at a specific time.

According to him, the new technology allows continuous monitoring of the patient's condition for 14 weeks. The data collected by the devices is uploaded to a server via the patient's smartphone, and doctors analyze it to assess how effective the treatment has been.

Dr. Henry says that patients of various ages can participate in the study. In practice, however, the majority of participants are people over 70, 80, and even 90 years old. He believes that providing elderly patients with the opportunity to use modern digital technologies is one of the important tasks for modern medicine.

To finance the project, the Digital Jersey organization allocated 200,000 pounds sterling through its Impact Jersey Fund fund.

According to the head of the organization, Tony Moretta, there is no more important area than healthcare. He believes that Jersey is a convenient testing ground for new digital medical technologies, and if the island becomes one of the leaders in this field, patients will benefit first and foremost.

Specialists emphasize that if this clinical trial is successfully completed, the use of digital technologies in monitoring and treating heart failure could expand further.