Nursulton Roziboyev gifted a new car after victory

Renowned Uzbek MMA fighter Nursulton Roziboyev was honored with a valuable gift following his latest successful appearance in the UFC. A new Roewe M7 DMH was presented to the athlete by the "Akhmat" fight club, which belongs to the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. Nursulton Roziboyev announced this via his Instagram page.

It was reported that Roziboyev, who has been active with the "Akhmat" fight club, was appropriately incentivized after his latest confident victory in the UFC. The athlete also shared his thoughts regarding the gift.

"There are many who promise they will do this or that if you win. But there are also those who give gifts regardless of the fight result," wrote Nursulton Roziboyev.

For reference, on June 27 of this year, the Uzbek fighter entered the octagon against Russian Andrey Pulyayev as part of the UFC 280 tournament held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. In the middleweight bout, Roziboyev defeated his opponent via submission in the first round, securing another confident victory in the UFC.

Nursulton Roziboyev has been representing the "Akhmat" fight club since 2015. Following his successful UFC appearance, the club management duly recognized his achievement by gifting him a new car. This is seen as another significant recognition for the Uzbek fighter following his latest victory.