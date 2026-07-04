Plans to Limit Waiting Time on Hotlines to 30 Minutes

·32·Society
Plans to Limit Waiting Time on Hotlines to 30 Minutes

A proposal has been made to fundamentally regulate the operations of utility and public service hotlines in Uzbekistan. The Competition Committee has put forward an initiative to address issues related to citizens waiting for long periods when calling short numbers, calls being disconnected, and inquiries going unanswered.

In this regard, a set of proposals aimed at reforming the work of contact centers has been sent to the Ministry of Digital Technologies.

Citizens Forced to Wait 10–30 Minutes

According to reports, citizens calling short numbers of utility and public services often wait for an operator's response for 10 to 30 minutes.

In some cases, when the queue is about to reach an operator, the call suddenly disconnects. As a result, the citizen has to call again and wait in the queue from the beginning.

Number of Complaints Rises Sharply

According to an analysis conducted by the Competition Committee, inquiries related to hotlines have increased significantly.

Specifically:

  • Complaints regarding gas supply issues through the 1159 line have increased 4.5 times;

  • Appeals related to waste removal have increased 2.4 times.

These figures show that public dissatisfaction with the work of contact centers is growing.

No Clear Rules for Hotlines

One of the main causes of the problems is the absence of a unified regulatory legal document governing the activities of contact centers.

That is, there are no common requirements established for all organizations regarding how quickly an operator should respond, how to handle disconnected calls, and how the quality of service should be evaluated.

Personal Liability May Be Imposed on Managers

The Competition Committee is proposing to introduce a number of new regulations.

In particular:

  1. Establishing unified quality standards for call servicing for all organizations working with the public.

  2. Introducing personal liability for organization managers for unanswered or unjustifiably disconnected calls.

  3. Publicly publishing monthly rankings on the efficiency of contact centers.

The Goal — Saving Citizens' Time

The main objective of the initiative is to put an end to citizens waiting for hours on the phone.

Additionally, organizations are planned to be tasked with the obligation to resolve people's problems quickly, efficiently, and responsibly over the phone.

If the proposals are accepted, the long waits accompanied by "Your call is very important to us" on hotlines may be significantly reduced in practice.

UzbekistanCompetition Committee
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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