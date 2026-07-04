Samsung Takes Unexpected Step: New DRAM-less SSD Appears in 990 Series

·31·Technology
Samsung Takes Unexpected Step: New DRAM-less SSD Appears in 990 Series

South Korean technology giant Samsung is preparing to introduce a new product belonging to its most popular family of storage devices. The company has developed a new SSD that will be part of the 990 series but differs fundamentally from its predecessors, the 990 EVO and 990 PRO models. The main distinctive feature of this device is the absence of DRAM cache memory. Ixbt.com reports this.

According to information that appeared ahead of schedule on Samsung Canada's official website, the new model operates on the PCIe 4.0 NVMe interface. According to IXBT.com, since the drive lacks dedicated fast memory (DRAM), it uses HMB (Host Memory Buffer) technology. This system temporarily borrows a portion of the computer's RAM for data caching, which significantly reduces manufacturing costs.

Technical specifications and performance metrics

The new SSD device is built on Samsung's own controller and high-quality V-NAND memory chips. The product is expected to come in 1 TB and 2 TB capacity versions. Their speed metrics remain quite high despite the absence of DRAM cache:

  • 1 TB model: sequential read speed up to 7150 MB/s, write speed up to 6450 MB/s;
  • 2 TB model: sequential read speed up to 7250 MB/s, write speed 6450 MB/s;
  • Performance: up to 850 thousand IOPS for reads and up to 1.2 million IOPS for writes.
It should be noted that this new model falls slightly behind the 990 PRO flagship in terms of endurance. Specifically, 400 TBW is guaranteed for the 1 TB version, and 800 TBW for the 2 TB version. While these figures are sufficient for regular users and gamers, they may be somewhat lacking for professional video editors.

The company has set a 3-year warranty period for this model, whereas in the upper segment, this period is typically 5 years. This also indicates that the new SSD model is aimed more at the budget-friendly segment. In the Uzbekistan market, such devices typically gain popularity very quickly due to their price-to-quality ratio.

For now, Samsung has not announced the official release date and price of the new product. Although the information was quickly removed from the official website, the SSD has already started appearing in some retailers' catalogs. Most likely, this model will appear in global markets, including the Central Asian region, in the coming months.

SamsungSSDTechnologyMemoryGadgets
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

School Buses in the US Are Saving the Energy System During HeatwavesSchool Buses in the US Are Saving the Energy System During HeatwavesToday, 15:55Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery CreatedJapanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery CreatedToday, 15:20Can a Smart Ring Help Overcome Heart Failure?Can a Smart Ring Help Overcome Heart Failure?Today, 14:58Lenovo laptops begin featuring Chinese YMTC memory chipsLenovo laptops begin featuring Chinese YMTC memory chipsToday, 14:21iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Batteries: Next-Gen Capabilities RevealediPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Batteries: Next-Gen Capabilities RevealedToday, 13:53Revolut Unveils Unique Bank Card Featuring Doge Meme With Glowing EyesRevolut Unveils Unique Bank Card Featuring Doge Meme With Glowing EyesToday, 13:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update