Uzbek wrestlers finish third at Asian Championship

·31·Sport
Uzbek wrestlers finish third at Asian Championship

At the U-20 Asian Wrestling Championship taking place in Pattaya, Thailand, the Uzbekistan youth national team recorded another significant result.

On the remaining day of Greco-Roman wrestling competitions, our compatriots won 1 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

Ogabek Muqimov becomes Asian champion

Competing in the 67 kg weight class, Ogabek Muqimov left all his opponents behind and won the gold medal.

His victory added another championship medal to the Uzbekistan national team's tally.

Dostonbek Oripov wins silver medal

Dostonbek Oripov, competing at 60 kg, reached the final and won the silver medal of the Asian Championship.

Our young wrestler demonstrated high skill and determination throughout the competition.

Three of our athletes win bronze

Three more representatives of the Uzbekistan national team won bronze medals in their respective weight classes:

  • 72 kg: Behruzbek Valiyev;

  • 82 kg: Bekmurod Rustamov;

  • 97 kg: Faxrikamol Komiljonov.

Third place in the overall team standings

Thus, Uzbekistan's young Greco-Roman wrestlers finished the competition with a total of 2 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

This result allowed our national team to take third place in the overall team standings.

The National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan reported this.

UzbekistanPattayaOgabek MukimovDostonbek OripovThailand
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