Neymar Ready for Full Match: Carlo Ancelotti Discusses Brazilian Star's Condition

·10·Sport
Neymar Ready for Full Match: Carlo Ancelotti Discusses Brazilian Star's Condition

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced that the team's main star, Neymar, has finally fully recovered his physical condition and is ready to play 90 minutes in the World Cup matches. This news was expected by the "Pentacampeones" fans, as the experienced forward had been unable to fully demonstrate his capabilities for a long time due to injury. This is reported by Goal.com report states.

According to the Italian specialist's interview with Folha de S.Paulo, 34-year-old Neymar has completely recovered from a calf muscle injury in his right leg. Until now, he had only appeared as a substitute in the tournament during the match against Scotland, playing just 14 minutes. Regarding the game against Japan, the coach explained that he kept him on the bench to save him for potential extra time.

Ancelotti also touched upon the player's current mental state. The coach admitted that Neymar is not at all happy sitting on the bench. "He is not happy, but he is behaving very professionally. Neymar is working with all his strength in training and is highly respected among his teammates. He is not only a quality player but also a very humble person," the coach noted.

Full Strength Ahead of New Zealand Clash

The Brazil national team's attacking line is expected to be significantly strengthened ahead of the next important encounter against Norway. Ancelotti noted that Neymar's experience is of decisive importance in controlling the tempo of the game. According to him, the game dynamics will determine how long the player stays on the pitch, but physically he is capable of playing the full match.

Neymar is the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Brazil national team, and his return to the squad will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the team's overall morale. Although he has become more prone to injuries as he ages, his creativity on the pitch and skill in set-piece situations remain world-class.

For football fans in Uzbekistan, every move of Neymar is interesting, as he is considered one of the most technically gifted players of our time. His return to the starting lineup is expected to further increase Brazil's chances for the championship. Now all attention is focused on Ancelotti's tactics against Norway and the minutes given to Neymar.

NeymarBrazilCarlo AncelottiFootballWorld Cup
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