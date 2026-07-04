Egypt Striker: «Today we made 120 million Egyptians happy»

Egypt national team striker Ayssem Hassan expressed his emotions after the dramatic victory in the World Cup 2026 playoff against Australia.

In a match that ended 1:1 after regular and extra time, the Egyptians prevailed 4:2 in the penalty shootout and advanced to the next stage.

Egypt started the game well

According to Hassan, the Egypt national team started the match confidently and took the lead.

However, Australia soon equalized and the contest became even more intense.

«We started well and took the lead. Then they equalized,» said the striker.

Australia's strengths were known

The Egyptian players knew in advance that the opponent was physically strong, resilient, and fast.

Hassan particularly emphasized that Australia posed a great threat from set pieces.

«They have very resilient, fast, and strong players. We understood it would be difficult from free kicks and corners, because their players were very tall.»

Egypt prevailed on penalties

After 120 minutes of evenly matched play, the winner was determined in a penalty shootout.

At this stage, the Egyptian players kept their composure and won 4:2. This result allowed the national team to advance to the next stage of the World Cup.

«The whole country is celebrating»

Hassan particularly noted how significant the victory was for the Egyptian people.

«This is an amazing feeling. Because you know that today you made 120 million people happy and there are celebrations across the whole country.»

According to him, such moments are every footballer's childhood dream.