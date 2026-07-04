Egypt Striker: «Today we made 120 million Egyptians happy»

·47·Sport
Egypt Striker: «Today we made 120 million Egyptians happy»

Egypt national team striker Ayssem Hassan expressed his emotions after the dramatic victory in the World Cup 2026 playoff against Australia.

In a match that ended 1:1 after regular and extra time, the Egyptians prevailed 4:2 in the penalty shootout and advanced to the next stage.

Egypt started the game well

According to Hassan, the Egypt national team started the match confidently and took the lead.

However, Australia soon equalized and the contest became even more intense.

«We started well and took the lead. Then they equalized,» said the striker.

Australia's strengths were known

The Egyptian players knew in advance that the opponent was physically strong, resilient, and fast.

Hassan particularly emphasized that Australia posed a great threat from set pieces.

«They have very resilient, fast, and strong players. We understood it would be difficult from free kicks and corners, because their players were very tall.»

Egypt prevailed on penalties

After 120 minutes of evenly matched play, the winner was determined in a penalty shootout.

At this stage, the Egyptian players kept their composure and won 4:2. This result allowed the national team to advance to the next stage of the World Cup.

«The whole country is celebrating»

Hassan particularly noted how significant the victory was for the Egyptian people.

«This is an amazing feeling. Because you know that today you made 120 million people happy and there are celebrations across the whole country.»

According to him, such moments are every footballer's childhood dream.

«Every footballer dreams as a child that everything ends exactly like this,» said Ayssem Hassan.

EgyptAustraliaAysem Hassan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Abdulkarim: "We're Not Playing Only Against Messi"Abdulkarim: "We're Not Playing Only Against Messi"Today, 16:18Lisandro Martinez Admits He Considered Ending His Career Due to Severe InjuryLisandro Martinez Admits He Considered Ending His Career Due to Severe InjuryToday, 16:11Ter Stegen Expected to Continue Career in the Netherlands: Barcelona and Ajax Reach AgreementTer Stegen Expected to Continue Career in the Netherlands: Barcelona and Ajax Reach AgreementToday, 15:59France suffer major blow: to face Paraguay without TchouaméniFrance suffer major blow: to face Paraguay without TchouaméniToday, 15:19Bournemouth Strengthen Attack: Alvaro Rodriguez Transfer FinalisedBournemouth Strengthen Attack: Alvaro Rodriguez Transfer FinalisedToday, 15:13Fan's heart stops after team's defeatFan's heart stops after team's defeatToday, 15:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan