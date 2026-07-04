Ancelotti reveals Neymar's place in the Brazil national team...

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on Neymar, who has seen limited playing time at the 2026 World Cup so far. The Italian specialist emphasized that the 34-year-old star is in good physical condition and is ready to play a full 90 minutes.

Neymar has played only once at the World Cup

Neymar has made only one appearance at the current World Cup so far.

He came off the bench in the 76th minute of the group stage's third round match against Scotland, which ended 3:0.

In the Round of 16 clash against Japan, the forward remained on the bench for the entire game. Brazil won the match 2:1.

«He is ready to play 90 minutes»

Ancelotti said that Neymar's current physical condition allows him to play a full match.

«Yes, he is ready to play a full 90 minutes. Of course, he is not satisfied with the current situation, but he is handling himself very well. He is also working excellently in training,» the coach said.

His teammates respect Neymar

According to the Brazil head coach, Neymar's influence within the team remains very significant.

«Neymar is highly respected in the team. He is an open-hearted person and his teammates love him very much. His place in the team is very important,» Ancelotti emphasized.

«He is a great talent»

Ancelotti also highlighted Neymar's human qualities alongside his footballing talent.

«He is a great talent and at the same time a very humble person. I am very pleased with him. And, of course, he wants to play as always,» the specialist said in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo.

Now the main question fans are wondering about — will Ancelotti give Neymar a place in the starting lineup in the next stage of the playoffs?