Criminal case opened over 37 iPhones in Tashkent

·31·Society
Criminal case opened over 37 iPhones in Tashkent

A fraud case involving 37 iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones with a total value of 51,600 dollars is being investigated in the Shaykhantakhur district of Tashkent. A criminal case has been initiated against a citizen named Umidjon in connection with the incident.

Promised to pay for the smartphones in 20 days

According to preliminary information, the suspect borrowed 37 iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones on credit.

He promised the owner of the devices to fully pay for them within 20 days. However, he failed to fulfill his obligation within the specified period.

Phones sold to other individuals

It is reported that the suspect resold the smartphones to third parties.

The funds from the sale were not given to the owner of the phones, but were spent on personal needs.

Damage amounted to 51,600 dollars

The total value of the 37 smartphones is estimated at 51,600 dollars.

Law enforcement agencies have opened a criminal case regarding this incident. Currently, investigative actions aimed at clarifying all the details of the event are ongoing.

ShaykhantakhurTashkentiPhone 16 Pro MaxUmidjon
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