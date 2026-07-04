iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Batteries: Next-Gen Capabilities Revealed

Although Apple is still some time away from unveiling its future flagships — the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max — important details about the technical specifications of these devices have already spread across the web. In particular, the new smartphones are expected to feature significantly increased battery capacities, which will extend the autonomous operating time for users. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, devices in the iPhone 18 Pro lineup will be equipped with more powerful batteries than their predecessors, the iPhone 17 Pro models. These changes apply not only to the standard Pro version but also to the top-tier Pro Max model, and are expected to bring energy efficiency to a new level.

Changes Across the Model Range

According to the information obtained, the version of the iPhone 18 Pro destined for the Chinese market will feature a 4056 mAh battery. For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro had a capacity of 3988 mAh. The modification manufactured for the US market is projected to see battery capacity rise from 4252 mAh to 4288 mAh.

The biggest update and capacity increase is seen in the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The battery certified for the Chinese market for this device stands at 5391 mAh, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max had a figure of 4823 mAh. The version released for the US market is even more powerful — equipped with a 5567 mAh battery (the previous generation had 5088 mAh).

Technical Leaks and Security Concerns

The spread of this information is linked to disruptions in Apple's supply chain and unexpected data leaks. Earlier, photos of iPhone 18 Pro Max batteries intended for various regions appeared on social media. Insiders also shared details about the motherboard features of the new smartphones.

It is worth noting that some of this information may have been obtained through hacking attacks. According to reports, unknown individuals stole a list of spare parts suppliers and posted photos and videos showing iPhone 18 Pro testing processes on the open web.

This news is particularly important for users in Uzbekistan, as the power and battery endurance of Apple devices are among the key criteria when choosing a smartphone in the local market. Such an expansion in battery capacity could make the iPhone 18 Pro Max one of the longest-lasting flagships in its category.