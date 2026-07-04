Vincent Kompany Convinces Bayern Talent to Stay at the Club

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany personally negotiated with one of the team's most promising young talents, Arijon Ibrahimovic, and convinced him to stay at the club. After the Belgian specialist shared his plans regarding the 20-year-old playmaker's future, the footballer decided to sign a new contract. Goal.com reports this.

According to Sport Bild and Transfermarkt, Ibrahimovic will sign a long-term deal with the Munich club running until 2028. The previous agreement was due to expire in 2027, but the club's management and coaching staff decided to extend the contract now to secure the player's place in the team's future.

As a former Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany has experience working with young talents and has made keeping Ibrahimovic in the Bayern ecosystem one of his priorities. The behind-closed-doors conversation between the coach and the player ultimately proved decisive. Kompany showed the young midfielder a clear roadmap for breaking into the first team.

The Talent's Development Path

Born in Nuremberg, Arijon Ibrahimovic joined the Bayern academy in 2018 at the age of 12. His performances in youth matches quickly attracted the attention of specialists, and in early 2023 he signed his first professional contract. The footballer made his debut at 17 in a match against Bochum, becoming one of the youngest debutants in the club's history.

Ibrahimovic managed to showcase himself not only in the domestic championship but also on the international stage. In December 2024, in a Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk, he came on as a substitute and gained experience in the prestigious tournament. Nevertheless, to secure a permanent spot at a giant club like Munich, he has been sent on several loan spells.

Successes During Loan Spells

To improve his skills, the footballer played for Italian clubs Frosinone and Lazio. However, his real growth was evident last season at Heidenheim. Ibrahimovic appeared in 32 matches for this team, starting 25 of them in the first XI, and established himself as a reliable Bundesliga performer.

According to Goal.com, several other European clubs had shown interest in Ibrahimovic, but Kompany's personal intervention put all doubts to rest. Now the young attacking midfielder is preparing to show his best qualities at Bayern in the new season and fight for a place in the starting lineup.