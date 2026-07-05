Computer and Smartphone Prices to Rise: Samsung Raises DRAM Memory Prices by 20 Percent

·4·Technology
Computer and Smartphone Prices to Rise: Samsung Raises DRAM Memory Prices by 20 Percent

Samsung, a leading player in the global electronics market, has decided to raise the prices of its dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips in the next phase. The company has officially notified its customers that average selling prices will increase by approximately 20 percent in the current quarter. This is expected to directly affect not only industrial equipment but also the prices of smartphones and laptops used by ordinary consumers. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the increase in Samsung product prices is a continuation of a steady trend seen in recent months. Figures show that in the first quarter of 2024, the average price of DRAM chips rose by more than 90 percent, and in the second quarter it increased by another 50 percent. Under the new pricing policy, high-performance LPDDR5X chips in particular are expected to become significantly more expensive.

Artificial Intelligence and Market Shortage

According to experts, the main reason for the price increase is the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Large data centers currently need enormous amounts of memory to support ChatGPT and other large language models. TrendForce analysts estimate that in the third quarter, overall DRAM market prices will rise by 13–18 percent, and NAND flash memory by 10–15 percent.

This process will also affect the Uzbekistan market. Most laptops and smartphones sold in our country rely on Samsung components. If 16 GB of RAM was previously considered standard, devices with this amount of memory may now fall into the "luxury" segment, or their prices may rise significantly.

Manufacturers, including Apple and other major brands, have begun incorporating the rising cost of components into the final product cost. For example, Apple explained the price increase of some new models by the rising cost of memory and other components. This trend will be especially noticeable in the second half of the year in the flagship smartphone and gaming laptop segments.

Consequences for Consumers

The increase in memory chip prices will most affect the following devices:

  • High-performance flagship smartphones;
  • Gaming laptops;
  • Premium-class ultrabooks;
  • Server and corporate workstations.
Currently, supply cannot meet the growing demand. As long as the shortage of components needed for AI infrastructure persists, it is too early to talk about memory prices becoming cheaper. Experts advise users planning to buy a new device not to delay their purchase, as retail prices are likely to rise further by the end of the year.

SamsungDRAMTechnologySmartphonesEconomy
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