WC-2026. Morocco crushes Canada to reach the quarter-finals

In the first match of the WC-2026 round of 16, the Morocco national team secured a convincing victory over Canada. The African representatives scored three goals in the second half to defeat their opponents 3-0.

No goals in the first half

The first half of the match was a closely contested battle. Although both teams attempted to create dangerous opportunities, the goals remained untouched until the break.

The main action began in the second half.

Ounahi scores twice in eighteen minutes

In the 50th minute, the Moroccans made effective use of a set-piece to open the scoring. The goal was authored by Azzedine Ounahi.

In the 82nd minute, Morocco organized a swift counter-attack and punished Canada for a second time. Once again, Ounahi delivered a precise strike to record a brace.

Rahimi puts the finishing touch on the victory

Canada attempted to narrow the gap in the final minutes, but instead conceded another goal.

In the 90+8 minute, Rahimi found the back of the net to set the final score — 3-0.

Morocco in the quarter-finals

Thus, with a convincing victory in the WC-2026 round of 16, Morocco has advanced to the quarter-finals.

The African team acted with patience in the first half and maximized their opportunities in the second half to continue their journey in the tournament.