Eldor Shomurodov to stay at Istanbul Başakşehir until 2028

Uzbekistan national team striker Eldor Shomurodov will continue his career at Istanbul Başakşehir. The Turkish club has officially announced that they have fully purchased the player's transfer rights from Roma.

The new contract between the parties runs until the summer of 2028.

Loan deal successfully concluded

Shomurodov joined Istanbul Başakşehir on loan from Roma in July 2025.

The Uzbek forward quickly became one of the team's key players. Following his reliable and productive performances, the Turkish club decided to complete the transfer in full.

23 goals in 44 matches

Eldor Shomurodov made 44 appearances across all competitions last season.

In these matches, the striker:

scored 23 goals;

provided 6 assists.

This result showed that Shomurodov had a highly successful first season in Turkey.

Market value of 7 million euros

According to Transfermarkt, Eldor Shomurodov's current market value stands at 7 million euros.

With the new contract, Başakşehir have secured one of their key forwards on a long-term basis.

Shomurodov's experience at European clubs

Throughout his career, Eldor Shomurodov has also played in the Russian and Italian leagues.

He has represented clubs such as Rostov, Genoa, Roma, Spezia, and Cagliari. Now he continues a new chapter in his career with Istanbul Başakşehir.

After scoring 23 goals last season, fans are expecting even more from Shomurodov.