In the second match of the World Cup round of 16, the French national team defeated Paraguay by a minimal margin. The fate of the match was decided by a single goal scored by Kylian Mbappe from a penalty kick.

The match was officiated by an Uzbek refereeing team led by Ilgiz Tantashev.

One goal decided the fate

Throughout the match, both teams displayed cautious football. Although France dominated in ball possession, Paraguay's defense withstood the opponent's attacks for a long time.

In the 70th minute, France earned the right to take a penalty kick. Kylian Mbappe stepped up to the spot and made the most of the opportunity, opening the scoring.

This goal remained the only one in the match — 0:1.

Uzbek referees officiated the crucial match

This round of 16 clash was officiated by Uzbek referees led by Ilgiz Tantashev.

In the intense and uncompromising match, the referees showed yellow cards to French players Bradley Barcola, Manu Kone, and Michael Olise.

France's next opponent — Morocco

France, led by Didier Deschamps, secured a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals with this victory.

The French, now considered one of the favorites, will face the Moroccan national team for a place in the semifinals.

World Cup 2026. Round of 16

Paraguay — France 0:1

Goal: Mbappe, 70th minute — from penalty.

Paraguay: Gill, Velazquez, Alderete (Canales, 58), Caceres, Alonso, G. Gomez (Mauricio, 71), D. Gomez, Almiron (Avalos, 71), Cubas, Galarza, Enciso (Caballero, 61).

France: Maignan, Digne, Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Kone, Rabiot, Dembele (Cherki, 84), Mbappe, Olise, Barcola (Doue, 61).

Cautions: Barcola — 19, Kone — 81, Olise — 90+7.